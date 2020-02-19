Ok so I replaced my tail lights on me old truck with leds, due to hyper flash I installed load resistors on them. Now I have built a trailer, and fitted leds to that as well. The problem I have is that I’m only getting 9v to the trailer lights, I’m assuming it’s the load resistors doing their job . How ever the trailer indicators are dim. I have put a clean earth the truck chassis. The truck lights are working fine still. Just the trailer is a problem. Any help would be great.