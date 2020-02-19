Ok so I replaced my tail lights on me old truck with leds, due to hyper flash I installed load resistors on them. Now I have built a trailer, and fitted leds to that as well. The problem I have is that I’m only getting 9v to the trailer lights, I’m assuming it’s the load resistors doing their job . How ever the trailer indicators are dim. I have put a clean earth the truck chassis. The truck lights are working fine still. Just the trailer is a problem. Any help would be great.
Yer so I thought that and taped one indicator into the loom before it gets to the the resistor. No joy! Beginning to think of wired the resistors wrong. So they work fine until there is a trailer in the circuit.
