anyone tried it before? large petrol mower is the plan but would like advice ...
Yes just take a while but would also depend how long the grass is at the moment
Don’t really understand your question - is it possible with a push mower but a large petrol mower is the plan?
I used to live on a farmers cottage and I dont think we had an acre but bloody big lawn, it would take me three hours without a catcher or four hours with ( I prefer the catcher mow ) if you had a commercial self drive side throw then you could probably do in an hour or so.
I personally would say get a ride on. The other benefit to the ride on, if you have kids, they will be more likely to mow the lawn :-)
It's possible to mow the lawn with a pair of scissors, but would you?
For a time I lived on a section with about an acre of grass. The landlord said he'd supply a ride on but that lasted about 2 weeks and he needed it elsewhere. So I mowed it with the old B&S 3.5hp lawnmower for half an hour to an hour after work every night, by the end of the week it was time to start again. I don't recommend it.
I've only used the push mower on our 5500m2 section when the ride-on has been out of commission.
Trust me, it takes hours and is no fun at all.
No way you'll be wanting to do that every weekend.
Why not buy a squadron of robo-mowers and sit back and relax? 😀
I do our half acre property up north that is a mixture of slight slopes to 35 degrees. I've looked at ride-on options, but unless it has a good roll-over safety solution, it just isn't worth it. I've been using a combo of the line trimmer and a 20" self propelled (which has recently stopped being self propelled). This takes around 1.5 hours to line trim and 3 hours to push mow. The ideal is to move to a larger walk behind (commercial style mower) and a lighter push mower for the steeper/fiddly bits. This means running three pieces of equipment but it will be faster than the half day currently.
The only real redemption at the moment is that at the end of the mowing, sitting on the deck with an ice cold beer and surveying the handiwork. That is truly the best tasting beer I could imbibe!
I have a workmate with a largeish section. They were intending on getting a ride-on to deal to it, but there's a slope on it that made it a bit dangerous. So they got a lawn roomba. They are dearer than a petrol push mower, but cheaper than a ride on. They don't mow fast, but they mow constantly. They are very happy with it as a lawn solution, and even happier with the extra hours that they aren't mowing lawns.
This. Similar comments from a neighbour with a very large lawn.
Batman: Thanks for the tips. I think I know what to do...
