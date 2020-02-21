I used to live on a farmers cottage and I dont think we had an acre but bloody big lawn, it would take me three hours without a catcher or four hours with ( I prefer the catcher mow ) if you had a commercial self drive side throw then you could probably do in an hour or so.

I personally would say get a ride on. The other benefit to the ride on, if you have kids, they will be more likely to mow the lawn :-)

John