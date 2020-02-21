Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
possible to mow 1 acre with a push mower?


#267972 21-Feb-2020 07:24
anyone tried it before? large petrol mower is the plan but would like advice ...




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

  #2424751 21-Feb-2020 07:29
Yes just take a while but would also depend how long the grass is at the moment

  #2424752 21-Feb-2020 07:33
Don’t really understand your question - is it possible with a push mower but a large petrol mower is the plan?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 


  #2424756 21-Feb-2020 07:57
Having had to mow just over an acre with a push mower a couple of weeks in a row while I rebuilt the ride-on, I can assure you that it is possible and that you will hate it in very short order.

Get a ride-on, you won't regret it.

  #2424759 21-Feb-2020 08:04
I used to live on a farmers cottage and I dont think we had an acre but bloody big lawn, it would take me three hours without a catcher or four hours with ( I prefer the catcher mow ) if you had a commercial self drive side throw then you could probably do in an hour or so.

 

I personally would say get a ride on. The other benefit to the ride on, if you have kids, they will be more likely to mow the lawn :-)

 

John




  #2424763 21-Feb-2020 08:15
Flat, yeah!
45 degree incline, probably not so enjoyable
Depends on circumstances I guess

  #2424772 21-Feb-2020 08:33
It's possible to mow the lawn with a pair of scissors, but would you?

 

 

 

For a time I lived on a section with about an acre of grass. The landlord said he'd supply a ride on but that lasted about 2 weeks and he needed it elsewhere. So I mowed it with the old B&S 3.5hp lawnmower for half an hour to an hour after work every night, by the end of the week it was time to start again. I don't recommend it. 

  #2424773 21-Feb-2020 08:37
only possible if you wear the batsuit too.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 
 
 
 


  #2424776 21-Feb-2020 08:46
I've only used the push mower on our 5500m2 section when the ride-on has been out of commission.

 

Trust me, it takes hours and is no fun at all.

 

No way you'll be wanting to do that every weekend.

 

Why not buy a squadron of robo-mowers and sit back and relax? 😀 

  #2424780 21-Feb-2020 08:56
I do our half acre property up north that is a mixture of slight slopes to 35 degrees. I've looked at ride-on options, but unless it has a good roll-over safety solution, it just isn't worth it. I've been using a combo of the line trimmer and a 20" self propelled (which has recently stopped being self propelled). This takes around 1.5 hours to line trim and 3 hours to push mow. The ideal is to move to a larger walk behind (commercial style mower) and a lighter push mower for the steeper/fiddly bits. This means running three pieces of equipment but it will be faster than the half day currently. 

 

The only real redemption at the moment is that at the end of the mowing, sitting on the deck with an ice cold beer and surveying the handiwork. That is truly the best tasting beer I could imbibe!

 

 

  #2424782 21-Feb-2020 09:08
I have a workmate with a largeish section. They were intending on getting a ride-on to deal to it, but there's a slope on it that made it a bit dangerous. So they got a lawn roomba. They are dearer than a petrol push mower, but cheaper than a ride on. They don't mow fast, but they mow constantly. They are very happy with it as a lawn solution, and even happier with the extra hours that they aren't mowing lawns.



Mad Scientist
21425 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2424784 21-Feb-2020 09:27
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the tips. I think I know what to do...




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

  #2424786 21-Feb-2020 09:28
BlueShift:

 

I have a workmate with a largeish section. They were intending on getting a ride-on to deal to it, but there's a slope on it that made it a bit dangerous. So they got a lawn roomba. They are dearer than a petrol push mower, but cheaper than a ride on. They don't mow fast, but they mow constantly. They are very happy with it as a lawn solution, and even happier with the extra hours that they aren't mowing lawns.

 

 

This. Similar comments from a neighbour with a very large lawn.

  #2424788 21-Feb-2020 09:29
Batman: Thanks for the tips. I think I know what to do...

 

Pull out the batsuit?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

