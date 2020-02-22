Hello all. Does anyone have a recommendation for ceiling fan that can be installed outdoors under a covered alfresco? The height from floor to ceiling is just over 2.7m and the covered alfresco part is wide and long so slim to no chance of rain showers hitting the fan but it would be nice to get an outdoor rated one. It does not have to have any smarts like voice control built in but it needs to be quiet. It is for a new house build so we can install a metal one as earth wiring has been run where the switch and rotary switch inside of the house needs to be.