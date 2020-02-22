Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can a double glazed door with standard clear glass on the outside and laminated annealed glass on the inside be cut to put a cat door in, or does the glazing unit need to be replaced?

I did a Google a Google search and got this

 

In general, heat treated or tempered glass is four times stronger than annealed glass. Tempered glass cannot be drilled or cut without shattering. All fabrication needs to be done while the glass is in the softer, annealed condition. Annealed glass can be cut, drilled, notched and edge finished.



Thanks. I know that a single pane can be, I just wasn’t sure about a double glazed unit. I had read that it is best to score it from each side, which would surely be trickier with a double glazed unit?

 
 
 
 


It's incredibly difficult to accurately cut a double-glazed unit, and nearly all installers will recommend simply replacing that panel with a single glazed piece, or having a new factory-cut piece made (more $$$).

