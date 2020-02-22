Thanks
I did a Google a Google search and got this
In general, heat treated or tempered glass is four times stronger than annealed glass. Tempered glass cannot be drilled or cut without shattering. All fabrication needs to be done while the glass is in the softer, annealed condition. Annealed glass can be cut, drilled, notched and edge finished.
It's incredibly difficult to accurately cut a double-glazed unit, and nearly all installers will recommend simply replacing that panel with a single glazed piece, or having a new factory-cut piece made (more $$$).