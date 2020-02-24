We need to pick a garage door for our new build. We will get it insulated. I got pricing for couple of Garadoor and three of the Custom Made Doors models which are below. Is there any significant advantage or if any real life scenario advantage between 0.55 and 0.75mm thick sectional doors?
Strolling around around the current neighborhood, most of the houses have the Aspen model and you can see a bugle/ripple irregularity in each of the panels where as the Sierra looks completely flat. The Aspen is manufactured by roll forming 0.55BMT ColourSteel where as the Sierra is manufactured using heavy guage folded steel. There is a difference of $2k between the two models which if the Sierra offers no other real life structural benefits over Aspen then we will go with Aspen.
And the quote also includes a brand I have never heard of which is Custom Made Doors and their SmartLine & Phoenix model.
The colour of our roof is Colursteel Gull Grey and the joinery is Ghost Grey which was the closest available from the joiner to of roof colour. Ideally we would want to match garage door colour to that of joinery so we may have to settle for Dulux's Matt Ghost Grey (likely very similar to that of Joinery's Ghost Grey which is not a Dulux powdercoat) or Dulux's Matt Gull Grey for the door colour.