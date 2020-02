You can definitely do it yourself (subject to builder approval). That said, in my experience it is hot, unpleasant, dusty work. Earthwool is much nicer than Pink Batts (IMHO), but you will still want a quality pair of gloves and dust mask at minimum, ideally full overalls, decent eye protection and a proper respirator mask, not just woven paper.

Set yourself up a decent work area - sheet of plywood/MDF on sawhorses is fine. If it is a new build, your stud and dwang/nog spacing should be reasonably consistent so make yourself a basic jig out of some straight timber or a big t-square, and a square reference edge. Pre mark your spacings on the bench. You can then line up your batts and cut square consistent pieces for installation with a craft knife. Check the installation instructions, but usually you want things flush without being tight or compressed. Save all your offcuts for packing in to odd spaces.