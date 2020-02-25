There's a couple of sumps at the bottom of the section with black iron grates over them, just cast iron with black paint. Some of the paint has flaked off and the grates are busy rusting away underneath. In terms of addressing this, I was wondering what's best, wire brush + black zinc or rust converter + something. In other words should I remove as much of the rust as possible and start again with black zinc, or try and stabilise it and maybe use black zinc on that?