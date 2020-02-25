Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY rusticated cladding / barge board intersection


#268050 25-Feb-2020 16:10
Hi all,

 

see pictures below, rusticated cladding on cavity 20mm, I do the painting (DIY), builder left those gaps in there whioch not only look awful, I bet they will encourage a lot of water to get inside the cavity.

 

Is he supposed to fill those, without me specifically asking for this, or starting an argument?

 

Is there a clause in building code anywhere which is asking him to install the pluigs? Roof is at 30 deg so plugs could be cut OK, but there are other roofs at 5deg and if he agrees to these ones then he knows that I will ask same to be done on the 5 deg roofs, which would be far more dificult (and of course time consuming). Builder is on labour only and already claims he ran out of time ...

 

Thank you.

 

 

 

  #2427005 25-Feb-2020 17:06
Now add another pic from further away that gives it some context. Where are the rusticated boards?

This covers bevel back boards https://underconstruction.placemakers.co.nz/soffit-detail-at-gable-verge/ but the wedge packers are just one part of the detail.

