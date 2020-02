trig42: Most agencies advertise their commission rates (between 2 and 4 percent, depending on value of house). I'd get a registered valuation done (add that to the price of the house) then you and your friend have some assurance that the price is 'fair'. If they wanted, they could get their own valuation done, and you could meet in the middle, after taking off the commission value (valuation will be a price you could sell it for, on the open market through an agent).

The main advantage of selling privately like this (called Sale by a Private Treaty) is that the agent’s commission is avoided. This benefit should be split equally between a seller and purchaser - so that it’s a true ‘win-win’.

Some years ago we sold our house privately to a colleague friend - a lawyer who was the in-house lawyer at the company I worked for. We agreed on an independent valuer who was acceptable to both sides, got a valuation report done and split the cost. The valuation showed the current market value - and not after the agent’s commission is taken into account. The valuation figure then became the sale price.

If the commission figure is deducted to get to the value/sale price, that means the cost of the commission figure is borne wholly by the vendor - and the benefit of not having to pay it is not split equally. I guess there could be a case for estimating what the commission would have been and deducting half of that to get to the sale price.