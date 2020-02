Hi there

I am after some ideas on how I might go about securing my meter box following a prowler switching the power off at 0630h last week.

The box has two screws top & bottom left had side (swings to right), plus a u-shaped pin. All was removed by the prowler who was spoted leaving with a screw driver.

Currently have longer screws (hard to find the right thread) in place and cable tied the holes where the pin goes.

Thanks in advance.