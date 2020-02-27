Hi,

I have come across an idea that it is worthwhile to protect the top of the deck joists before installing the decking boards, to prevent or at least minimise water ingress into the top of the joists. At the same time, this method might also prevent quick drying of the top of the joists... so the opinions might be divided between different builders...

have anyone used such method, and was the Council inspector in agreement with using such method?

Most products for this purpose are the type of self-adhesive bitumen tape, I am also consideirng using some bitumen paint (waterproofing) for the top of joists before installing the decking.

Any ideas or advice, please?

thanks.