I just had a question about the hot water in my folks place.

It is kind of bad smelling and if you fill the basin with water it's kind of brown looking.

I've been googling the subject, and the topic of the "anode rod" in the hot water cylinder comes up.

The house and water heater are just over a year old though (it's a new build), so I don't think this would have worn out yet?

They are on bore water.