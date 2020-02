Through one rotation of the dimmer knob, the lights go through the dimming cycle twice - see linked movie

The switch is suited for LED lights, trailing, and rated 10-450W - the lights are LED dimmable at 4W each (24W total).

Googling the issue for hours hasn't really accomplished anything, and it all seems to be wired up fine.

Any ideas?

Thanks! Sam

Hmm it's not letting me link the movie - here it is https://drive.google.com/open?id=1YKOK5Ng1hYMgB8v-wypnkuy47FKCdhZS