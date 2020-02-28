I wonder if anyone has experience with bettervent.co.nz ?

I had someone for initial assessment yesterday, guy seems to be very nice and answered all my silly questions, suggested different installs, etc.

But I have some concerns.

1. it's fully automated with 2 modes: summer vs winter (yet to know official difference) and can't be turned on/off manually if I wish to. Well you can't fully power off it.

2. uses warm attic air with no out of the box option to use outside air (i guess main point to use the system is to fight winter condensation, which I do have on very cold days in west akl)

Do I even need ventilation system? it's for upstairs bedrooms. I initially thought it would have an option to get cold air from outside or extract hot air from inside when I wish too. But it does not sound there's a system like that under 2k. Open window does the same haha.

I don't use heaters, one heat pump in living room on first level gets everything warm during the winter. But summer heat kills my sleep, opened window does not help much :(