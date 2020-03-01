Having a house built. Keen on artificial grass, as easy to maintain and looks good (my opinion anyway).
Any recommendations? Want it to be long lasting.
We considered this for our new build too, but if you have pets or kids it's worth noting that the grass can get a fair bit hotter in the sun. You can get a system under it to help reduce this. You also need to consider a system for drainage.
Completely agreed on it looking good though, more so the stuff you can buy now than in the past.
Definitely keen on hearing recommendations from people using this.
I'm interested in how you would keep it clean, i.e what if a lot of leafs fall in that area?
What sq m area? How is it held in place? If it gets ripped? Does it wear out? It gets dirty?
sqishy:
I'm interested in how you would keep it clean, i.e what if a lot of leafs fall in that area?
Put away the Masport and bring out the Electrolux? :-)
There is no doubt it will look stonking once its laid, but when it gets worn, ripped, dirty, it might look not so great then and hard to bring it back to new. At least grass can easily be kept great looking. Even in high Summer, mow it up a bit, water a bit, the odd weedspray, and it keeps looking good