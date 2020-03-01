Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
535 posts

Ultimate Geek


#268130 1-Mar-2020 10:12
Send private message quote this post

Having a house built. Keen on artificial grass, as easy to maintain and looks good (my opinion anyway).

 

Any recommendations? Want it to be long lasting.

317 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2429549 1-Mar-2020 11:17
Send private message quote this post

We considered this for our new build too, but if you have pets or kids it's worth noting that the grass can get a fair bit hotter in the sun. You can get a system under it to help reduce this. You also need to consider a system for drainage.

 

Completely agreed on it looking good though, more so the stuff you can buy now than in the past.



535 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2429550 1-Mar-2020 11:34
Send private message quote this post

Yep, I’m aware of the heat thing.
I read somewhere that the heat on a hot day is sort of the middle between normal grass and concrete.
Got kids (7 and 9) and no pets (although the kids keep begging us...)

 
 
 
 


1094 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2429553 1-Mar-2020 11:50
Send private message quote this post

Definitely keen on hearing recommendations from people using this.




345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2429557 1-Mar-2020 11:58
Send private message quote this post

I'm interested in how you would keep it clean, i.e what if a lot of leafs fall in that area?

19151 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2429558 1-Mar-2020 11:59
Send private message quote this post

What sq m area? How is it held in place?  If it gets ripped? Does it wear out? It gets dirty?

 

 

19151 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2429559 1-Mar-2020 12:02
Send private message quote this post

sqishy:

 

I'm interested in how you would keep it clean, i.e what if a lot of leafs fall in that area?

 

 

Put away the Masport and bring out the Electrolux?  :-)

 

There is no doubt it will look stonking once its laid, but when it gets worn, ripped, dirty, it might look not so great then and hard to bring it back to new. At least grass can easily be kept great looking. Even in high Summer, mow it up a bit, water a bit, the odd weedspray, and it keeps looking good 

