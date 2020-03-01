Hi,
I need to build a gate/s (2 gates instead of 1 big one) on the driveway between the house and the fence.
The gate cannot be attached to the fence as its the neighbours and its on a lean so not stable.
The gap between house and fence is 2600mm.
I'm trying to avoid building a gate and buying are built ones but the sizes are not fit for what I need.
I have found pre-built gates at Mitre 10 & online at 1000mm wide.
If I went with 100 x 100mm posts and have them 100mm away from the house and fence, I still have to deal with 200mm gap.
Does anyone have any other ideas on what I could do or use or just suck it up and custom build the gate/s to the size I need?
The gate is being build to keep a dog in and not for any other reason.
Cheers