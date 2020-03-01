Hi,

I need to build a gate/s (2 gates instead of 1 big one) on the driveway between the house and the fence.

The gate cannot be attached to the fence as its the neighbours and its on a lean so not stable.

The gap between house and fence is 2600mm.

I'm trying to avoid building a gate and buying are built ones but the sizes are not fit for what I need.

I have found pre-built gates at Mitre 10 & online at 1000mm wide.

If I went with 100 x 100mm posts and have them 100mm away from the house and fence, I still have to deal with 200mm gap.

Does anyone have any other ideas on what I could do or use or just suck it up and custom build the gate/s to the size I need?

The gate is being build to keep a dog in and not for any other reason.

Cheers