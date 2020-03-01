Not happy - I've gone through 2 of these things in the last 3 years; I'm about to exchange the lastest failure for a third powerboard. I shop at Mitre10 but this time I thought I'd ask members what they recommend. My requirements are:

4-6 outlets

surge button or similar

strip design rather than a cube shape

individual power on/off buttons would be nice, but not essential.

the bloody thing doesn't kark it in under a couple of years

lead is as close to 30cm as possible.

I'm using this in the kitchen for kettle, m.wave, toaster etc. I can usually have two devices on at a time, say toaster and kettle, and any more pops the surge switch. So we've learnt not to overload. All good, we can live with that but after a year or so of being fine, the strip won't function at all or only allows a 10-20 working time before 'popping off'.

Spakies reading this may comment on something basic I'm doing wrong? But anyone with a know brand / model that will last the course, please let me know.

Thank you