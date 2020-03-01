Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268133 1-Mar-2020 14:35
Not happy - I've gone through 2 of these things in the last 3 years; I'm about to exchange the lastest failure for a third powerboard. I shop at Mitre10 but this time I thought I'd ask members what they recommend. My requirements are:

 

  • 4-6 outlets
  • surge button or similar
  • strip design rather than a cube shape
  • individual power on/off buttons would be nice, but not essential.
  • the bloody thing doesn't kark it in under a couple of years
  • lead is as close to 30cm as possible.

I'm using this in the kitchen for kettle, m.wave, toaster etc. I can usually have two devices on at a time, say toaster and kettle, and any more pops the surge switch. So we've learnt not to overload. All good, we can live with that but after a year or so of being fine, the strip won't function at all or only allows a 10-20 working time before 'popping off'.

 

Spakies reading this may comment on something basic I'm doing wrong? But anyone with a know brand / model that will last the course, please let me know.

 

Thank you

  #2429620 1-Mar-2020 14:57
Sounds like you are overloading stuff.

Most kettles draw just under 10Amps. A single domestic power outlet is rated at 10A.

A toaster will use 2-5 A.

The circuit breaker in power strips are known to be poor quality, but yours appears to be doing its job of stopping your wall socket from melting.

  #2429622 1-Mar-2020 14:57
You might be better off getting an electrician to put in a four point outlet rather than using a multibox.

 
 
 
 


  #2429666 1-Mar-2020 15:38
Basically, the kettle all by itself is enough for it to be at it's max capacity. Microwave (depending on model) could be up there too. If you're using the kettle and anything else, you are already overloading both the power strip and the outlet itself. The overload cutout on those power strips is also pretty rudimentary, and has to either have a massive overload or be overloaded for a long time before they trip. As @timmay recommends, safest option is a get a sparky to install additional outlets, and establish what the capacity of the circuit is that's feeding them.

  #2429667 1-Mar-2020 15:40
I vaguely remember reading somewhere and being very surprised at how low the life expectancy of a typical cheap power board was.. If I recall it was something like 6 months for a basic $5-10 one. 




Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



  #2429669 1-Mar-2020 15:45
Ok guys - I've read enough to decide I'll get a sparky in to upgrade the outlet.

 

Thanks for the support.

  #2429673 1-Mar-2020 15:52
2 things is probably overloading it, you need to look at the watts or the amps of the device, for watts divide it by 230 to get the amps, and use the higher of what you calculate or the labeled amp value, add them together and if it exceeds 10 then you are the problem, not the powerstrip.




Richard rich.ms

