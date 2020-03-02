As part of the Casa de Cowboy rebuild, we're looking at adding a slimline water tank to hold (non-potable) garden water. This is based on the current multi-month stretches with no rain and the fact that it's only going to get worse in the future, we want to have a reserve of water to keep the garden alive when water restrictions come in. The plan is to add a 3-5,000L tank at the side of the house where we're digging out for the basement, and hook it up to the water pipes that go out into the garden:

 

 

 

 

That's about a 1m gap, wide enough for a range of long, narrow tanks, and despite it looking like a really bad position it's actually the least awful place to put it. Apart from the potential issue with removing a lot of the soil near the house piles, which an engineer is looking into, the other big thing is how to connect it up.

 

 

Option 1: The outflow from the tank is connected to the garden water pipes via a tee connector with a backflow preventer (for the mains side) and we run either mains water or tank water depending on what's available.

 

 

Option 2: Mains water is fed into the tank (again via a backflow preventer) and the outflow goes to the garden water pipes.

 

 

With option 1, we can use the mains water pressure most of the time until we have to switch to tank water, but there'll have to be some switchover mechanism downstream from the tank to select which input we use.

 

 

With option 2 we've only got one lot of plumbing downstream of the tank, but we'll need to run a pump every time we water.

 

 

At the moment I can't see any strong thing pushing for either 1 or 2, does anyone have any thoughts?