I'm planning to get a TV to put in this room, and convert the empty space behind/under it into a recessed entertainment unit.

Room looks like this, 3700 wide where the TV will go, 3800 deep:

Wanting something a little bit like this, with TV supported on a mount either inside a cavity, or else, the tv mount recessed into the wall and the TV extending 'flat' against the wall for a larger TV >55":

Looking at the TV I was thinking of, Sony X95G 55", the width of that is 1228mm - the cavity in the back is exactly 1228w, and 2000h:

with absolute limit of 1338 if take out some of the wood framing (main wall is stone):

The width from the front is currently 1225 due to the blue vertical trim panels.

I'm not an audiophile, so will probably get a soundbar only. I don't have any other AV gear - would there be need for a recessed area for dvd players or other devices like console, if not for me then to future proof it. ONT and router will also be in this area. Space at the bottom can make into storage accessible from this room, the rest can be accessible from the hallway behind. TV

Been reading the new home discussion threads, happy I have this almost ready made space but unsure how to go about it.