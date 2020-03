Hi, I’m new here so I apologise in advance if this in the wrong place.

I have 10+ gel deep cycle batteries in good condition ranging from 50Ahr to 80.

Are these useful/decent to use as storage for a solar system or should I sell them and buy something better. 4 are brand new, replaced under warranty, so I’m not concerned about the condition of the batteries.

I live rurally so I am mainly looking at running a low pressure water pump and electric gates not a complete of grid system.

Any advice or criticism is welcome, mods feel free to tell me where I’ve gone wrong