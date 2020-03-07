Hi all, new user here.

I've just bought a house with a non-functioning (approx 2011) Smartvent system and am wondering what to do with it. FYI, I know nothing about ventilation systems but have browsed the forum to learn what I can.

For background the house is 1920s, single glazed in Wellington, current heating is via a couple of heat pumps. Judging by the condition of the sills there are condensation issues so a working positive pressure system might be handy. No idea how long the Smartvent has been out of action.

I've had a look at the control unit and it looks like the fuse holder has burnt out (per photo) which probably indicates there was a poorly fitted fuse and can be fixed by replacing the fuse holder, but for all I know there may be other issues as well.

I'll replace or at least temporarily bypass the fuse holder to see if there are other issues but a couple of simple questions.

1) Does anyone know if its possible to replace the control unit if it has other problems (given this is a pretty old unit) or is upgrading to a newer control unit the only option? Or any recommendations on someone who can test/repair the PCB for me?

2) Thinking about adding a wood burner as our main heat source, and if I do I'd like to be able to pump the excess heat from the lounge to the other rooms. I think this ability is an optional extra on newer Smartvent sytems - can anyone tell me if this can be added to my old system (will affect whether I spend money on repairing the system or not)?

Thanks in advance