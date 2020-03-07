Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Non functioning Smartvent system - Repair, upgrade or junk?


Wannabe Geek


#268248 7-Mar-2020 22:46
Hi all, new user here.

 

I've just bought a house with a non-functioning (approx 2011) Smartvent system and am wondering what to do with it. FYI, I know nothing about ventilation systems but have browsed the forum to learn what I can.

 

For background the house is 1920s, single glazed in Wellington, current heating is via a couple of heat pumps. Judging by the condition of the sills there are condensation issues so a working positive pressure system might be handy. No idea how long the Smartvent has been out of action.

 

I've had a look at the control unit and it looks like the fuse holder has burnt out (per photo) which probably indicates there was a poorly fitted fuse and can be fixed by replacing the fuse holder, but for all I know there may be other issues as well.

 

I'll replace or at least temporarily bypass the fuse holder to see if there are other issues but a couple of simple questions.

 

1) Does anyone know if its possible to replace the control unit if it has other problems (given this is a pretty old unit) or is upgrading to a newer control unit the only option? Or any recommendations on someone who can test/repair the PCB for me?

 

2) Thinking about adding a wood burner as our main heat source, and if I do I'd like to be able to pump the excess heat from the lounge to the other rooms. I think this ability is an optional extra on newer Smartvent sytems - can anyone tell me if this can be added to my old system (will affect whether I spend money on repairing the system or not)?

 

Thanks in advance

 

 

 

Uber Geek


  #2434369 7-Mar-2020 23:10
Positive pressure ventilation is a scam. You are using power to push heat out of your house.




Location: Dunedin

 



Wannabe Geek


  #2434371 7-Mar-2020 23:29
That was my first thought too but quite a few people also comment that they do work in reducing condensation issues so if easy to fix I'm happy to try it.

 

Especially if, per my second question, I can update the unit to pump heat from one room to another when I want to...

 
 
 
 


Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2434374 8-Mar-2020 00:07
I can confirm, they are good for removing condensation (Old DVS in a 1980s home). I can switch it off overnight and bedroom window is covered in condensation by the morning, so I leave it on. I also agree any other claims are snake oil.

 

I must admit it does bug me thought that during winter it blows in cold air and summer hot air.

