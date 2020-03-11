So, we had a reputable company we have used before come out to clean our windows, the house and treat our roof.

After they had almost finished we noted to them that the windows weren't really that clean, and they said something about bee pollen and to clean it, they would need harnesses and serious scrubbing and that wasn't included.

I would imagine, if you clean windows for a living, you'd know this was a likely scenario and make clear before starting, that it was excluded. I have no issue with requirement of safety gear, let's keep everyone safe, but if someone sells me a window clean, I would expect clean clean not sort of clean...

We have had our windows cleaned in the past, and whilst no company has ever got the exterior windows perfectly clean, it's usually acceptable, this fell short, I was wondering if anyone else had hear of bee pollen being excluded from Window cleans?

Cheers