#268311 11-Mar-2020 20:24
I'm looking for a wall mounted bathroom heater with a thermostat for a small toilet / laundry. The room is at the edge of the house, out the back behind an office, away from the heat pumps. We have a portable fan heater in there on a plug-in timer, but it takes up too much floor space so I'm thinking wall mounted. It's a very small space, just need it fairly warm not hot, so something low power could work.

 

I'm going to put it on a timer, like a PDL646E7. That will let me set it to be warm at the times of day it's typically used.

 

This Euromatic model says it has a low power mode and adjustable thermostat, but reviews on product review suggest the brand isn't great. Goldaire is another option, they don't review all that well, and I don't know if their "automatic step down thermostat" actually cuts it off or not - will call tomorrow to check.

 

Any other suggestions? I wonder if in a really small room if I could put in some kind of heating bulb that would do a good enough job? I don't want to fry my head. It has a light fitting with those small halogen bulbs, but my electrician could replace that.

 

Could a wall panel heater work? It would have to be mounted right next to a tub where it might occasionally get splashed, and the space available is 70cm wide, between the tub and a door frame.

  #2436531 11-Mar-2020 20:29
What about this sort of thing? Never going to get sauna hot, but if you're looking to take the chill off it might be OK.



  #2436535 11-Mar-2020 20:53
Thanks @RunningMan I had considered them, but looked again. Goldair 500W / 1000W heaters are only 400mm wide so would fit in the 700mm wide gap. They wouldn't be near as effective or directed as a fan heater, and would be pretty useless for "I want heat now", but on a timer for background heat they might be ok. If I can't find a good wall mountable fan heater I might get one of those.

 
 
 
 


  #2436536 11-Mar-2020 20:57
our bathroom is small and we heat it by having this , you can find cheaper  but it really heats the bathroom up and you can find ones with fans as well.

 

https://snappy.co.nz/products/hpm-bathroom-heater-with-duct-kit-60w-120m-hr-2-heat-lamps-r622d1?gclid=CjwKCAjwmKLzBRBeEiwACCVihjKlrty_lgqYYr46xSdCLpptOoCzktuX_Fg5Y1hJscBvyYk5kHJvZBoCAooQAvD_BwE




  #2436538 11-Mar-2020 21:03
Heat lamps could work. I'd want them on a timer and available on a switch, so I might have to add this as a second switch. Not sure it's all that practical given the two switches, and access to the ceiling cavity is by removing roofing iron!

