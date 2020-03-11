I'm looking for a wall mounted bathroom heater with a thermostat for a small toilet / laundry. The room is at the edge of the house, out the back behind an office, away from the heat pumps. We have a portable fan heater in there on a plug-in timer, but it takes up too much floor space so I'm thinking wall mounted. It's a very small space, just need it fairly warm not hot, so something low power could work.

I'm going to put it on a timer, like a PDL646E7. That will let me set it to be warm at the times of day it's typically used.

This Euromatic model says it has a low power mode and adjustable thermostat, but reviews on product review suggest the brand isn't great. Goldaire is another option, they don't review all that well, and I don't know if their "automatic step down thermostat" actually cuts it off or not - will call tomorrow to check.

Any other suggestions? I wonder if in a really small room if I could put in some kind of heating bulb that would do a good enough job? I don't want to fry my head. It has a light fitting with those small halogen bulbs, but my electrician could replace that.

Could a wall panel heater work? It would have to be mounted right next to a tub where it might occasionally get splashed, and the space available is 70cm wide, between the tub and a door frame.