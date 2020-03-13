Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
mdf










#268337 13-Mar-2020 08:51
Looking for suggestions as to how to better manage this mess:

 

 

Cables enter from the wall on the left, run above the window, to the server cabinet on the right.

 

The cables used to be in a couple of runs of (small) trunking, but as cables were added that got harder to manage and the last run was just sort of poked on top of the trunking.

 

My leading idea is just to run a bar across the distance, velcro tie the cables to that, and then stick a sheet of gib in front, basically to create a pelmet. I'd then get to the cables from underneath.

 

However, I should really have done that *before* I repainted the room. While straightforward to install, it will mean I need to deal with the joining corners and paint the pelmet.

 

I am now wondering if there is either much larger trunking, or some form of cable tray that could be fixed along the wall. It is a workshop/office area at the moment so doesn't need to be super neat/everything hidden. And I also don't want to spend a fortune.








  #2437310 13-Mar-2020 08:55
One person supports this post
go and get some of the trunking they use for heat pump installs, much cheaper than electrical stuff and has some nice shaped end pieces. any plumbing supplier or possibly bunnings

 

 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/stahl-100mm-air-conditioning-conduit-pipe-cover_p4331528

 

 




Matthew







  #2437311 13-Mar-2020 08:56
The conduit installers use to cover heat pump plumbing would be a large enough cross section to contain your cables. The one installed in our place clicks closed as well and can be painted.

 

Edit: Snap (mdooher)









  #2437322 13-Mar-2020 09:06
Exposed cable trays can look quite good (IMO anyway) when the cabling is laid out all straight and tidy - that would be easy to do, possibly not enough WAF though if that's an issue for you? 😋

 

