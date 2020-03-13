Looking for suggestions as to how to better manage this mess:

Cables enter from the wall on the left, run above the window, to the server cabinet on the right.

The cables used to be in a couple of runs of (small) trunking, but as cables were added that got harder to manage and the last run was just sort of poked on top of the trunking.

My leading idea is just to run a bar across the distance, velcro tie the cables to that, and then stick a sheet of gib in front, basically to create a pelmet. I'd then get to the cables from underneath.

However, I should really have done that *before* I repainted the room. While straightforward to install, it will mean I need to deal with the joining corners and paint the pelmet.

I am now wondering if there is either much larger trunking, or some form of cable tray that could be fixed along the wall. It is a workshop/office area at the moment so doesn't need to be super neat/everything hidden. And I also don't want to spend a fortune.