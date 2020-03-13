We had Homerit replace half the house (budget reasons) windows and exterior doors in September and we've just ordered the second half of the house to be done this week. Couldn't be happier. Process was smooth. Happy with the quality of the product.

This was after a recommendation from someone who had done theirs 3 years ago and let us have a look through their house.

The tilt-and-turn windows we have selected for some areas are fantastic for leaving tilted open for fresh air during the day without security issues or rain shower worries. It's kind of a shame that they only 'fully open' inwards, but they are also fantastic as a potential escape route for the kids (and adults!) in a fire, as opposed to outward opening windows that can't be left open during the day, or with security stays that can remain open but can't be used as an escape route.

It's also fun to scare the crap out of people with a tilt and turn door. 😂

I'm a massive fan.

The only maintenance required is a spray of silicone lube every other year on the hinges etc.

If you want to wander out west, we'd be happy to show you ours.

Re guttering.... we had continuous metal guttering run just under 5 years ago and the corner joins are leaking within the 5 year warranty. The company is not returning phone calls or emails. It looks good, but I'm concerned about its longevity. Next time I'd consider coloured PVC, so the dirt doesn't show up as much as it does on white PVC.