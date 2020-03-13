Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Casa de Cowboy rebuild: Suggestions for materials

#268339 13-Mar-2020 09:12
We're finally about to start the rebuild, and looking at options for windows, flooring, etc once we get to that stage. Problem is that everything looks more or less identical, there are a dozen different uPVC window suppliers, all roughly the same, composite decking, mostly the same, etc. If anyone has any positive/negative experiences with any of the following I'd be interested to hear them:

 

 

Windows/Doors: Altherm, Warm Windows, Homerit, etc, all seem about the same. Warm Windows claim their sliding/stacker doors lock tight against the seal when closed which is useful since we're in a coastal area, but apart from that there's not much difference.

 

 

Deck: Composite, e.g. Futurewood Walnut, deck clips are SS, Diana Drive. Ekologix, plastic clips but no suitable colours, Highland Oak = beige.

 

 

Floor: HM Walk Jarrah, from Hurford Flooring or Nufloors or Flooring Centre, etc. Hurford showroom in Albany.

 

 

Gutter: uPVC, external clips not internal brackets to make cleaning out leaves easier, uPVC Marley Typhoon with leaf diverter, Marley Curve. Going with external clips really limits the range - I wouldn't go with Typhoon otherwise - is it worth the tradeoff? I know it'll look a lot uglier, but we get a fair few leaves in the gutters and internal clips make cleaning them a major pain.

 

 

Solar tube: Maxlight ML25 or Solatube 160DS, both 250mm.

 

 

Blinds: Thermacell or Whisper Shades honeycomb translucent, Penrose and East Tamaki showrooms.

 

 

At the moment we're leaning towards Warm Windows, Futurewood, HM Walk, and guttering undecided, but that's based more on pick-at-random than a strong reason to prefer A to B.

 

  #2437333 13-Mar-2020 09:25
We had Homerit replace half the house (budget reasons) windows and exterior doors in September and we've just ordered the second half of the house to be done this week.  Couldn't be happier.  Process was smooth.  Happy with the quality of the product.

 

This was after a recommendation from someone who had done theirs 3 years ago and let us have a look through their house.

 

The tilt-and-turn windows we have selected for some areas are fantastic for leaving tilted open for fresh air during the day without security issues or rain shower worries.  It's kind of a shame that they only 'fully open' inwards, but they are also fantastic as a potential escape route for the kids (and adults!) in a fire, as opposed to outward opening windows that can't be left open during the day, or with security stays that can remain open but can't be used as an escape route.

 

It's also fun to scare the crap out of people with a tilt and turn door. 😂

 

I'm a massive fan.

 

The only maintenance required is a spray of silicone lube every other year on the hinges etc.

 

If you want to wander out west, we'd be happy to show you ours.

 

 

 

 

 

Re guttering....  we had continuous metal guttering run just under 5 years ago and the corner joins are leaking within the 5 year warranty.  The company is not returning phone calls or emails.  It looks good, but I'm concerned about its longevity.  Next time I'd consider coloured PVC, so the dirt doesn't show up as much as it does on white PVC.




  #2437345 13-Mar-2020 09:41
Deck - Composite. Any particular reason to go composite? They get very hot to walk on in summers. We are going with Vitex or you could even do Kwilla?

 

Floor - Whichever floor brand and model you decide on, I highly recommend that you take a large sample home of the colours and look at them during morning daylight, evening natural light and night time under your warm white or cool white LED's to see whether you like it. We are going with Quickstep Majestic. They are made in Belgium and rated very highly.




