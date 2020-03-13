Windows/Doors: Altherm, Warm Windows, Homerit, etc, all seem about the same. Warm Windows claim their sliding/stacker doors lock tight against the seal when closed which is useful since we're in a coastal area, but apart from that there's not much difference.
Deck: Composite, e.g. Futurewood Walnut, deck clips are SS, Diana Drive. Ekologix, plastic clips but no suitable colours, Highland Oak = beige.
Floor: HM Walk Jarrah, from Hurford Flooring or Nufloors or Flooring Centre, etc. Hurford showroom in Albany.
Gutter: uPVC, external clips not internal brackets to make cleaning out leaves easier, uPVC Marley Typhoon with leaf diverter, Marley Curve. Going with external clips really limits the range - I wouldn't go with Typhoon otherwise - is it worth the tradeoff? I know it'll look a lot uglier, but we get a fair few leaves in the gutters and internal clips make cleaning them a major pain.
Solar tube: Maxlight ML25 or Solatube 160DS, both 250mm.
Blinds: Thermacell or Whisper Shades honeycomb translucent, Penrose and East Tamaki showrooms.
At the moment we're leaning towards Warm Windows, Futurewood, HM Walk, and guttering undecided, but that's based more on pick-at-random than a strong reason to prefer A to B.