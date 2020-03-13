Anyone know of a cheap supplier for insulated ducting? I need 30 - 40m of both 150mm and 200mm. I'm in the Tauranga area but will travel (a reasonable distance) for a bargain.
Thanks
Mike
Ming Fans in Auckland. He is a very good and knowledgeable person. I bought couple of bathroom extractor fans off him which are very good and some insulated ducting as well. You can buy in few different lengths so you may have to visit his website or call him if his below trademe store does not have what you are after.
