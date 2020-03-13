Ming Fans in Auckland. He is a very good and knowledgeable person. I bought couple of bathroom extractor fans off him which are very good and some insulated ducting as well. You can buy in few different lengths so you may have to visit his website or call him if his below trademe store does not have what you are after.

