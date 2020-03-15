The house looks nice enough, but he definitely built several unpermitted buildings: workshops, garages, sheds.
He looks like he also secretly took over an adjoining city owned plot, and built a fence to hide his handiwork, plus more workshops, junker vehicles, and a "secret" exit from one of his garages.
The sale is "as is where is."
The agent is being evasive: "As always it is up to the Purchaser to undertake there own Due and Diligent investigation in relation to Council Records, Building Inspection Reports and Title Search"
Suspiciously a review website gives her's a perfect 5 stars with 20 votes, but they are all anonymous, and there's no commentary.
There's a tender in two weeks. What services should I use beforehand, so I get no surprises if I'm successful?