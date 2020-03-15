Agent is advising you to do your homework and they are not even close at being well schooled on various council by laws, permits, consents etc etc.

I would be booking an informal chat with the council and go over whats on the LIM etc and tell them what you see on the property and does it comply.

If you are putting in an offer then I would be inserting some clause that goes along the lines of 'subject to something and something else' etc.

Best you find a lawyer thats actually into property law..You need to show/tell them about every building on the property....photos etc etc.

The "as is" aspect means just that.. the buildings and condition of the property are as they are now...with or without consents, build to code or not to code etc etc etc

Im not a lawyer.