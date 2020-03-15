Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Workshop DIY"As is where is" house for sale


#268366 15-Mar-2020 19:45
I'm looking at a existing large residential house in commercial zoned area. The council property search show as "General - Single Unit Residential," so I guess I can live in it.

The house looks nice enough, but he definitely built several unpermitted buildings: workshops, garages, sheds.

He looks like he also secretly took over an adjoining city owned plot, and built a fence to hide his handiwork, plus more workshops, junker vehicles, and a "secret" exit from one of his garages.

The sale is "as is where is."

The agent is being evasive: "As always it is up to the Purchaser to undertake there own Due and Diligent investigation in relation to Council Records, Building Inspection Reports and Title Search"

Suspiciously a review website gives her's a perfect 5 stars with 20 votes, but they are all anonymous, and there's no commentary.

There's a tender in two weeks. What services should I use beforehand, so I get no surprises if I'm successful?

  #2438794 15-Mar-2020 19:55
get a lim report and see if the council has an requests to fix stuff would be first start.

  #2438795 15-Mar-2020 20:02
Agent is advising you to do your homework and they are not even close at being well schooled on various council by laws, permits, consents etc etc. 

 

I would be booking an informal chat with the council and go over whats on the LIM etc and tell them what you see on the property and does it comply. 

 

If you are putting in an offer then I would be inserting some clause that goes along the lines of 'subject to something and something else' etc. 

 

Best you find a lawyer thats actually into property law..You need to show/tell them about every building on the property....photos etc etc.  

 

 

 

The "as is" aspect means just that.. the buildings and condition of the property are as they are now...with or without consents, build to code or not to code etc etc etc

 

Im not a lawyer. 

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2438797 15-Mar-2020 20:05
edit: sorry didn't see it's a tender ... can't help you if you want to come out on top ...




  #2438800 15-Mar-2020 20:22
Isnt that basically the case for any house sold at auction?

 

Take the chance, perhaps get a bargain, or perhaps get burnt, Nothing good comes from taking zero risk on things.




  #2438801 15-Mar-2020 20:29
Write an email to the agent asking all the questions you want answered. They have a duty to disclose all relevant information to the purchaser.

To be honest I'd be running a mile. Banks are unlikely to lend on the property, especially at the moment

