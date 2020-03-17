Recently we did a total Kitchen Renovation and removed a Masport Horizon Stove with Wetback that hadn't been used in years. How long I dont know - but the water was turned off, and indeed we couldnt even turn it on as it had eroded.

We just cut through the water pipes at the back of the stove to remove it.

Now we want to reinstall the wood stove without the wetback.

So my question is what do we have to do, to to the pipe holes that are at the back? It has been suggested not to reinstall as it could cause a fire.

Thanks