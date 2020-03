We will be installing some Aeotec Nano Dimmers into our new house so we can turn on/off and dim the lights via smartphone and/or home assitant.

However, we would also like to be able to dim the lights via the physical switch as well. I don't see how this can work with a traditional knob, but will it work with push button dimmer like this?

Our switches will be from the PDL Iconic series.