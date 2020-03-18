I want a regular type light bulb - bayonet preferably - that, when turned on, flashes at regular intervals. Like, say, once a second.
Is there such a thing?
I know this is entirely unhelpful, but back when I was starting out as an electronics technician this was one of the first projects we had to do (actually we had to make a flip-flop and then interface it with 230V)
but thanks for the memory.
Matthew
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/incandescent-lamp-flasher-fixed/p/AA0214
something like this will work
Matthew