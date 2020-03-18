Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1119 posts

Uber Geek


#268416 18-Mar-2020 12:31
I want a regular type light bulb - bayonet preferably - that, when turned on, flashes at regular intervals. Like, say, once a second.

 

Is there such a thing?

 

 




TREXIT - Vote him out. Drag him out. Take him out. Either way, Trump's gotta go.

1105 posts
1105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2440704 18-Mar-2020 14:00
I know this is entirely unhelpful, but back when I was starting out as an electronics technician this was one of the first projects we had to do (actually we had to make a flip-flop and then interface it with 230V)

 

but thanks for the memory.

 

 




Matthew

1105 posts
1105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2440706 18-Mar-2020 14:02
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/incandescent-lamp-flasher-fixed/p/AA0214

 

 

 

something like this will work




Matthew

