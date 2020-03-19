

We went with 0.55mm Dimond Veedek. It was an extra $1200 to go with 0.55mm over 0.40mm for a new house build. Looks great and no issues with it in the short time we have been been in the house as build is still underway. I guess the most important thing is you want a good installer. We also went with no antennas, satellite dishes, roof extractions of any kind so no big holes with poor flashing job to worry about and no one has been on the roof or have a reason to anymore since it has been installed by the roofer.



Do whatever you want to do man.





