As part of the Casa de Cowboy redo we're replacing the end-of-life corrugated iron roof. It's actually held up pretty well, 45 years near an estuary and apart from a few rust patches it's fine. The estuary is mudflats most of the time, no salt spray and whatnot so technically coastal but not really that coastal. Based on this thread I was going to pay extra for 0.55mm over 0.40 rather than Maxx over Endura, however the architect has suggested Dimond Colorcote Zinacore ZR8. Looking at the specs, to a layman, they seem more or less the same, so if anything the differentiating factor would be price. Does anyone have any thoughts either way?
We went with 0.55mm Dimond Veedek. It was an extra $1200 to go with 0.55mm over 0.40mm for a new house build. Looks great and no issues with it in the short time we have been been in the house as build is still underway. I guess the most important thing is you want a good installer. We also went with no antennas, satellite dishes, roof extractions of any kind so no big holes with poor flashing job to worry about and no one has been on the roof or have a reason to anymore since it has been installed by the roofer.
Do whatever you want to do man.
