Workshop DIY82V Lawnmower getting top reviews - to risk or not ro risk is the question haha.


3485 posts

Uber Geek


#268438 19-Mar-2020 19:22
Send private message quote this post

I know its early days, but the victa auto power engine mower is cleaning up in reviews, 4.6/5 so far on product review.

https://www.productreview.com.au/listings/victa-82v-power-cut-883241

 

It uses a 1200w motor, which doesnt sound  a lot given some high end scooters use this size engine. But its powerful and only uses what is needed.

Its power bank is 1500w - charges in 30 minutes.

It also has a leave blower, line trimmer etc attachable using same power bank. Im yet to look into how good they are.

I have a gorgeous back lawn as long as you cut it bi weekly summer, monthly winter. This is plenty big enough for it.

So Im actually considering it. $550 is not a lot in mower terms, but feels a lot as is power driven. Will keep you informed.

475 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2441661 19-Mar-2020 19:50
Send private message quote this post

I have all of these Victa 82v range tools.  The mower is amazing, as powerful as a 175cc Briggs and Stratton petrol mower and the other tools are a 10/10.  You won't regret buying the mower.



3485 posts

Uber Geek


  #2441710 19-Mar-2020 20:50
Send private message quote this post

rp1790:

 

I have all of these Victa 82v range tools.  The mower is amazing, as powerful as a 175cc Briggs and Stratton petrol mower and the other tools are a 10/10.  You won't regret buying the mower.

 



Wow, this does sound too good to be true. It seems affordable vs a high quality petrol. Had 5 yr warranty.

Most other reviews seem equally impressed.

Does charging for 30 mins work out at cheap as half a tank of petrol or whatever it would take equally?

I also like that its low noise? IM not sure if ear muffs are needed.

 
 
 
 


475 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2441713 19-Mar-2020 21:04
Send private message quote this post

Definitely don't need earmuffs.

