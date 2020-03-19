I know its early days, but the victa auto power engine mower is cleaning up in reviews, 4.6/5 so far on product review.



https://www.productreview.com.au/listings/victa-82v-power-cut-883241

It uses a 1200w motor, which doesnt sound a lot given some high end scooters use this size engine. But its powerful and only uses what is needed.



Its power bank is 1500w - charges in 30 minutes.



It also has a leave blower, line trimmer etc attachable using same power bank. Im yet to look into how good they are.



I have a gorgeous back lawn as long as you cut it bi weekly summer, monthly winter. This is plenty big enough for it.



So Im actually considering it. $550 is not a lot in mower terms, but feels a lot as is power driven. Will keep you informed.