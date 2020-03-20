tehgerbil: If I understand your comment correctly - in that the light and towel rail are joined at the hip? I would have thought you'd want the towel rail on separately, so you can run it separately without the light on?

No I think what he is saying is that the sparky has fed power from the light switch to the new switch that controls the towel rail - but that feed is taken from the hot (always on) side of the lightswitch - meaning it makes no difference if the lightswitch is on or off. The second switch where the towel rail is wired in has permanent power and it functions correctly. The question is more around the legality of powering a towel rail off an extension from a lighting curcuit - which I don't have an answer for. In my mind the towel rail should really be on it's own circuit (or at least shared with other power sockets - not the lights), but I'm no electrician so am not sure.