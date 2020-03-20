Hello all. I am new here and I have an electrical question. I consider myself to be pretty DIY around the house and also have some personal knowledge of electrical house wiring/electronics etc. Long story short. We had an electrician come in and install a new bathroom heated towel rail and bathroom fan. We purchased these items from Mitre 10. The electrician ended up installing a new light switch (new gang with separate switch for bathroom fan) All good. But ended up wiring the heated bathroom towel rail also to the light switch, and installing a new outlet with another switch under the towel rail. It all looks/works pretty good, and overall his work was superb. My question though is this towel rail connection legal/safe? I thought light circuits were designed for lights only. I did not want to question the electrician as he seemed to know what he was doing.