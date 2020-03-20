Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I'm getting a heat pump - how beneficial would going to double glazing be?

mmd



8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#268448 20-Mar-2020 11:42
I live in a 2 storey apartment in Auckland CBD. I'm on the top floor of the building. I have insulation in the ceiling above me, insulation below, none in the walls. I only have 1 wall that faces the outside - this has some large windows / slider door for balcony in it as the room that faces the outside is 5.8m high.

 

 

 

I've been stalling on getting a heat pump installed because I figured it would be a good time to get the windows replaced with double glazing at the same time. However, my neighbour who has done this tells me that I can only replace the glass and will not be allowed by the body corp to replace the frames as well.

 

 

 

Am I going to benefit from switching to double glazing at all? Should I just get the heat pump install done because the benefit (or even payback for that matter) from double glazing will be that low? Maybe I just get some of those 3M "double glazing" stick-on sheets on the windows instead? Part of the reason I wanted the double glazing too was to help with noise levels from the outside.

 

 

 

What's everyone's thoughts? :)

1935 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2442044 20-Mar-2020 11:50
Theres a few retrofit double glazing outfits.  Have a google but I cant tell you if retrofit is any good or not. 

 

How thick are these frames?  Pictures?

 

 

1315 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2442046 20-Mar-2020 11:53
yes it will be beneficial especially for the larger windows as heat loss would be higher. Double glazing will reduce heat loss, but you still need the heat source if you don't use anything at the moment - you will be warmer with double glazing. or if you still use some heating - you'll use less on heating. heat pump would be more economical to run vs other heat resources.

 

I'm in townhouse with insulation all over the place, but not the 1st level floors and single glazing for all the windows. and 1 heat pump is enough to heat large lounge and 2 bedrooms above the lounge. Double glazing would be amazing I guess in my place.




helping others at evgenyk.nz

 
 
 
 


mmd



8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2442050 20-Mar-2020 12:02
Standard aluminium frames like you'd find in any 2000s house.

 

Didn't want to oversell the size of the windows, so here's a photo of them. The intended location of the heat pump would be as hard up against the ceiling as possible, in between the 2 windows in the middle. The master bedroom is upstairs so the heat pump could heat or cool upstairs and downstairs, wherever I wanted to be in the apartment at the time.

 

 

 

15725 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2442051 20-Mar-2020 12:03
A heat pump will still lower your heating costs regardless of the windows. If you can't change the frames then let us know what you have already.

 

Don't do the cheap plastic film, it won't help with sound and it's a nightmare to get off. I had them on for one winter, when it came off I had to repaint all my window frames, was really annoying and time consuming. Plus all through winter you have to use a hair drier regularly to make sure they're on tight. Don't do it.

mmd



8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2442053 20-Mar-2020 12:08
timmmay:

 

A heat pump will still lower your heating costs regardless of the windows. If you can't change the frames then let us know what you have already.

 

Don't do the cheap plastic film, it won't help with sound and it's a nightmare to get off. I had them on for one winter, when it came off I had to repaint all my window frames, was really annoying and time consuming. Plus all through winter you have to use a hair drier regularly to make sure they're on tight. Don't do it.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the advice against the film - will not proceed with it.

 

Standard single glazing, windows posted above. The only other openings in the apartment are the front door to the apartment itself, as well as a skylight in the ceiling that can be opened. The skylight has a wooden frame (go figure). And for unrelated reasons I'm replacing this skylight with a rain-sensing aluminium frame double glazed skylight soon anyway, so it should be a non-issue soon, hopefully.

 

 

 

NOTE: I have NO heating source at the moment whatsoever. I've only purchased this place and moved in 6 weeks ago.

136 posts

Master Geek


  #2442069 20-Mar-2020 12:25
I’d get the heat pump and see how it goes this winter If you have curtains across the windows they’ll do a better job than double glazing
Obviously only relevant at night.

3546 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2442123 20-Mar-2020 12:52
mmd:

 

Standard aluminium frames like you'd find in any 2000s house.

 

Didn't want to oversell the size of the windows, so here's a photo of them. The intended location of the heat pump would be as hard up against the ceiling as possible, in between the 2 windows in the middle. The master bedroom is upstairs so the heat pump could heat or cool upstairs and downstairs, wherever I wanted to be in the apartment at the time.

 

 

Before you decide on the location of the heat pump you need to think about what you want from it.

 

If it's heat you want then it will work better located lower rather than higher. Heat rises.

 

We have a 6 kw floor mounted heat pump and it does an excellent job of heating downstairs and a pretty reasonable job of heating up stairs. Downstairs is open plan so no control of where the the air flow goes. While the upstairs area has doors on the all of the rooms there is no barrier to the air flowing upstairs. So it's heating a reasonable size area.

 

When it comes to cooling, the downstairs area gets cooled nicely but there is almost no impact on the temperature of the upstairs area. Cold sir sinks. A high mounted heat pump would do a better job for cooling.

 

Mounting the heat pump as high as possible may not be your best option. Since heat rises it will be hard to heat areas below the heat pump. In other words the reverse of the problem we have with cooling the upstairs area with a low mounted heat pump.

 

For heating I would highly recommend a floor mount model, for cooling I think a high wall mouted model may be the better option.




308 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2442156 20-Mar-2020 13:26
A standard aluminium window and frame has a R value (insulation, thermal resistance) of 0.15 and typical double glazed 0.25 -0.3

 

An insulated wall R2.6

 

So double glazed windows can be twice and good as single, a noticeable difference. But still a fraction of an insulated wall.

 

Also consider good blinds with honeycomb/ air cell.

 

https://www.branz.co.nz/cms_show_download.php?id=e2574453dde0cea015195b688d47816e7da435e9




:)

