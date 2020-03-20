mmd: Standard aluminium frames like you'd find in any 2000s house. Didn't want to oversell the size of the windows, so here's a photo of them. The intended location of the heat pump would be as hard up against the ceiling as possible, in between the 2 windows in the middle. The master bedroom is upstairs so the heat pump could heat or cool upstairs and downstairs, wherever I wanted to be in the apartment at the time.

Before you decide on the location of the heat pump you need to think about what you want from it.

If it's heat you want then it will work better located lower rather than higher. Heat rises.

We have a 6 kw floor mounted heat pump and it does an excellent job of heating downstairs and a pretty reasonable job of heating up stairs. Downstairs is open plan so no control of where the the air flow goes. While the upstairs area has doors on the all of the rooms there is no barrier to the air flowing upstairs. So it's heating a reasonable size area.

When it comes to cooling, the downstairs area gets cooled nicely but there is almost no impact on the temperature of the upstairs area. Cold sir sinks. A high mounted heat pump would do a better job for cooling.

Mounting the heat pump as high as possible may not be your best option. Since heat rises it will be hard to heat areas below the heat pump. In other words the reverse of the problem we have with cooling the upstairs area with a low mounted heat pump.

For heating I would highly recommend a floor mount model, for cooling I think a high wall mouted model may be the better option.