#268453 20-Mar-2020 12:52
Hey guys,

 

So with the news out of Italy around ventilator shortages leading to deaths and Boris Johnson's appeal for industry to manufacture these en-masse, I thought it would be a good project to see if I could build a ventilation apparatus. I'm figuring that in these days of closed borders and national interests likely to trump all else, New Zealand we will have no choice but to help ourselves if we need additional ventilators. This apparatus is super simple - the main parts are an air compressor with tank and solenoid valves I scavenged from an old dishwasher. It seems to work OK but I think I will need to add (at a minimum):

 

  • Add in negative pressure on the deflate cycle (have an inline fan ready for this)
  • Add in an air/water trap (if the air is going into a lung)
  • Controls for the airflow and pressure
  • Add in microcontroller with timings and relays to control the solenoid valves/negative pressure

If anyone is interested in joining to work on this please PM me, I'm in Mt. Wellington, Auckland. I'm going to work on it more this weekend.

 

Especially interested if anyone:

 

     

  1. Has access to/knowledge of arduino/pi or some other microcontroller
  2. Has 5v relays (mine are all 12v)
  3. Has electronic valves spare

 

Thanks!

 

 

 




  #2442132 20-Mar-2020 12:56
Can't help but I admire your enterprise and spirit.

 

All the best.

  #2442134 20-Mar-2020 12:58
Congratulations on your ingenuity.

Are you going into competition with F&P Healthcare?

I bet they are already ramping up production.

I thought the ventilators would be using bottled oxygen rather than compressed air?




  #2442139 20-Mar-2020 13:06
Pretty good POC, Did you see the 3d printed valves the Italians had to resort to?




  #2442141 20-Mar-2020 13:07
Sounds dangerous putting compressed air into the lungs




  #2442152 20-Mar-2020 13:17
Looks promising.  Just checking you are aware that you will require an oil free compressed air source if you are ever to trial this on a person.  Standard compressors are not safe for this because of lubricating oil entrained in the airflow.  Suggest that you check with someone in the field for any other potential risks/fish hooks.

 

 



  #2442154 20-Mar-2020 13:25
mentalinc:

 

Sounds dangerous putting compressed air into the lungs

 

 

True, but when you go diving you do that. Without greater pressure than the balloon/lung you wouldn't be able to inflate it. Need to ensure no overpressure situation through relief valves and pressure gauges

 

Weatherbeaten:

 

Looks promising.  Just checking you are aware that you will require an oil free compressed air source if you are ever to trial this on a person.  Standard compressors are not safe for this because of lubricating oil entrained in the airflow.  Suggest that you check with someone in the field for any other potential risks/fish hooks.

 

 

Yes I am aware hence the suggestion of an oil trap/filter or something. The reality is that if this needs to be produced en-masse them main source of compression will be from air compressors like this or maybe modified combustion engines. I have seen diaphragm based air compressors that avoid the oil but I don't think there are many of these around.




  #2442155 20-Mar-2020 13:26
Technofreak:

 

Congratulations on your ingenuity.

Are you going into competition with F&P Healthcare?

I bet they are already ramping up production.

I thought the ventilators would be using bottled oxygen rather than compressed air?

 

 

I'm sure they could do a much better job than me, this is a DIY project lol. But perhaps they can't ramp up enough in time.

 

RE oxygen, I think if you had prue oxygen going into people's lungs they would kill them. Perhaps have a higher concentration in the mix feeding through the compressor inlet




