Im the 2nd owner of a modest size (180sqm) but high end materials property (currently using as my PPOR). Just come out of its Master Build 10yr warranty, although the Kitchen is new and cost $90k as is the Carpet, so have warranties there.
One issue Im having is closing the slider door locks, its the type where the middle metal piece hits the end which allows the lock arm on the handle and the 2 locking jaws to come down over the metal section in the door frame.
Ive noticed its out by a good 0.5mm. Im not sure if its the front roller or the rear, but I dont want to touch anything until Im sure. I can see the plastic 2 plugs on the bottom inside each section of glass framing (2 rolling frames per door).
It is double glazed so its fairly weighty.
The house was Designed and project managed by an Architect so Im trying to go through his PM notes to see what brand they are. Im wondering if they would have it on file if rang making the job of figuring out which plug to put a screw driver through or if it is another tool, the very back one I can see is a screw, but I want to get this right.
The slide fine, they are just not locking with ease. Appreciate any tips.