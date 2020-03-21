Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to find brand and adjust ranch slider bearing heights so lock close?


3492 posts

Uber Geek


#268480 21-Mar-2020 16:09
Im the 2nd owner of a  modest size (180sqm) but high end materials property (currently using as my PPOR). Just come out of its Master Build 10yr warranty, although the Kitchen is new  and cost $90k as is the Carpet, so have warranties there.

One issue Im having is closing the slider door locks, its the type where the middle metal piece hits the end which allows the lock arm on the handle and the 2 locking jaws to come down over the metal section in the door frame.

Ive noticed its out by a good 0.5mm. Im not sure if its the front roller or the rear, but I dont want to touch anything until Im sure. I can see the plastic 2 plugs on the bottom inside each section of glass framing (2 rolling frames per door). 

It is double glazed so its fairly weighty.

The house was Designed and project managed by an Architect so Im trying to go through his PM notes to see what brand they are. Im wondering if they would have it on file if rang making the job of figuring out which plug to put a screw driver through or if it is another  tool, the very back one I can see is a screw, but I want to get this right.

The slide fine, they are just not locking with ease. Appreciate any tips.

1938 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2443137 21-Mar-2020 16:19
Those plastic plugs at the bottom of each side of the door will reveal access to a screw. 

 

Be careful not to strip this screw head.  pop in a torch to see what it is (flat head or phillips). 

 

If you tighten, it will raise. If you loosen, it will drop. 

 

Is the door height the issue or is your issue sideways movement? If thats the case then perhaps the lock mech needs tightening. 

 

 

 

Have you googled the assa abloy range to see what lock mech could have been used?

 

 

 

 



3492 posts

Uber Geek


  #2443164 21-Mar-2020 16:48
Goosey:

 

Be careful not to strip this screw head.  pop in a torch to see what it is (flat head or phillips). 

 

If you tighten, it will raise. If you loosen, it will drop. 

 

Is the door height the issue or is your issue sideways movement? If thats the case then perhaps the lock mech needs tightening. 

 

 

Definitely door height. I have a gap of about 2-3mm at the top vs when the bottom is in line with frame.

If we are facing the door, the left side I cannot see easily if Phillips so will get torch out. The Right side (or rear) is plane as day Phillips. 

Im not sure if I should be raising the back (right) or lowering the front (left) to remove the gap to make the doors flush to the door frame?

 

REALLY appreciate your help.

It is just a universal anti lift hook type, its not black as per this but this is the model for sure.

https://www.assaabloyopeningsolutions.nz/en/products/sliding-door-locks-and-hardware/sliding-door-lock/

 
 
 
 


1938 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2443178 21-Mar-2020 17:12
Great.
Both sides will have the same screw type.
Do you actually have a suitable screw driver?

To find out if you need to raise or lower the side with the lock on it.... perhaps dab something on that bit you say isn’t lining up properly and then y’all see where it’s leaving a mark.
Or... when you need to lock it... are you pulling it up to make it close????

Try raising the lock side. I’d suggest half a turn.
You will need to push hard into the screw while turning else you will strip it.

If all else fails.... ‘exceed’ should be able to help. (Or a lock Smith).


Just checking you are looking at the right screws at the bottom of the door.
If looking at the door you cannot see it ? It will be on the sides only...



3492 posts

Uber Geek


  #2443199 21-Mar-2020 17:19
Goosey:
Both sides will have the same screw type.
Do you actually have a suitable screw driver?


NO agggh, turns out they are quad nuts (forget tech name, ones with a square in middle of screw), which I have on my electric driver but I dont think it wll fit all the way in. So I have no way of telling which size bolt/screw it is ......

On the lock side the bolt is now further up than what the hole is, Im not sure even if i had right driver if it work on the angle...?



3492 posts

Uber Geek


  #2443204 21-Mar-2020 17:26
Like these https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/mako-square-screwdriver-set-3-piece/R2541051.html?gclsrc=aw.ds&&ds_rl=1268368&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIqruF5Nyq6AIVCx4rCh1mFQwgEAYYASABEgJ7V_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

I should be able to measure with my power driver square head bit to get the right size, then just buy a set of square heads....



3492 posts

Uber Geek


  #2443249 21-Mar-2020 17:31
Centra suggests its a #2 Robertson, but perhaps I should have sizes either side just in case.

https://www.centrawindows.com/video/how-adjust-your-patio-door

 

 



3492 posts

Uber Geek


  #2443265 21-Mar-2020 17:52
Goosey:
Both sides will have the same screw type.
Do you actually have a suitable screw driver?


NO, once again you are right. The top is a robertson square. I "think" the bottom is a flat head, but even with my led lenser torch running along the gunnel, I cannot see far enough in too be sure what screw it is. I know its not phillips.

