Those plastic plugs at the bottom of each side of the door will reveal access to a screw.

Be careful not to strip this screw head. pop in a torch to see what it is (flat head or phillips).

If you tighten, it will raise. If you loosen, it will drop.

Is the door height the issue or is your issue sideways movement? If thats the case then perhaps the lock mech needs tightening.

Have you googled the assa abloy range to see what lock mech could have been used?