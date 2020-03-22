Got my filter renewed in my three bedroom house a few days ago. Serviceman took readings of the airflow, and wrote them down on checksheet. The he went into the ceiling cavity. Came down with a filter cartridge - showed it to me. It was black on one side and whitish on the other. Usual result, as per other filter changes. The I was advised that the electric motor was running slow and needed to be replaced. He wished to that then and there as he had a spare motor in his vehicle.

I said no, the unit was running OK but that I would think about what he reported. He prepared an offer "deal"/agreement that indicated he could do the replacement job for $1799. That seems too high to me. I was not with the serviceman when he checked the airflows. And, it just seemed too convenient that there was a spare motor in his vehicle. All in all I was quite uncomfortable about what happened.

Does anyone know how much the required motor (to required specs) plus installation should cost. And, is it possible that the motor can be renovated for a much cheaper cost. And, can anyone (preferably a registered electrician) install a new motor for me instead of an HRV serviceman.

All comments welcome.