I have a water tank, which has a lid and will remain sealed for the majority of the time.

I'd like to install an air line hose, to oxygenate the water.

The easy approach would be to run the airline hose from the top, through the lid. With keeping the water tank sealed, is there such a valve or device I could install on the side of the tank wall, which would allow me to run the air line hose through, while keeping the tank sealed?

any thoughts or advice would be tops. Thank you