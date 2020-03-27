I have noticed water coming through the floor onto the car below.

Taking the kick board off the kitchen cabinet has revealed that the extension used to connect the dishwasher to the water supply has got a couple of pin sized holes in the right angle joint. The extension with the split is one of these. Now the water has travelled under the vinyl?? flooring, this has what looks like a synthetic underlay.

Normally I would have just gone down to Mitre10 to try and get the extension replaced, as it is only a few months old. However it looks like I will need to see if a plumber can do the work for me.

What are peoples recommendations for drying out the effected area? Do I need to lift the flooring? Unfortunately the area below is the garage, and although it is enclosed, i doubt a dehumidifier would not be very effective, even if I could get it two meters into the air.

Cheers