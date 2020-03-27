Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to resolve plumbing leak


#268589 27-Mar-2020 13:30
I have noticed water coming through the floor onto the car below.

 

Taking the kick board off the kitchen cabinet has revealed that the extension used to connect the dishwasher to the water supply has got a couple of pin sized holes in the right angle joint. The extension with the split is one of these. Now the water has travelled under the vinyl?? flooring, this has what looks like a synthetic underlay.

 

 

 

Normally I would have just gone down to Mitre10 to try and get the extension replaced, as it is only a few months old. However it looks like I will need to see if a plumber can do the work for me.

 

 

 

What are peoples recommendations for drying out the effected area? Do I need to lift the flooring? Unfortunately the area below is the garage, and although it is enclosed, i doubt a dehumidifier would not be very effective, even if I could get it two meters into the air.

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Cheers

  #2448005 27-Mar-2020 13:50
How bad is the damage to the floor? It might pay to contact your insurance company to see if they can help if it is bad. The water often tracks further than you think and black mould can start forming.

 

These sorts of fans are usually used to get air movement to evaporate the moisture. It is probably best to lift or try and get good airflow into any damp area before it does more damage. Can the flooring be wedged up slightly or similar to get air under it?

 

EDIT: if the area below has a lined ceiling, you may have to punch some holes or remove downlights to check there isn't water in there as well.



  #2448011 27-Mar-2020 13:56
It is above a garage, which one has lights/ethernet/green stuff and luckily it is not lined.

 

I have started ripping out the insulation, and in a straight line, I am at about 3 from the source, so I would guess I need to lift up the flooring in the kitchen.

 

 

 

I was thinking of one of those fans, not sure how I would get one, again without paying someone else to do it for me.

 
 
 
 


Dangerous Chocolate
  #2448038 27-Mar-2020 14:17
I tried to claim insurance for a similar water leak once. It was declined on the basis that it was not a sudden, catastrophic failure or similar. As it was damaged slowly, over a period of time, it was not covered.



  #2448053 27-Mar-2020 14:24
Yeah that's what it looks like to me as well, it 'might' be covered up to $3000, but i need to find my policy first.

