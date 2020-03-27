Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268600 27-Mar-2020 18:42
Interesting idea for a Covi Stick, a hands-off mechanism for pushing buttons and opening doors. However, I can see problems there, you're encouraging people to hold it by the end(s) that you're using to touch possibly contaminated surfaces, you'd really need a central grip area with a hand guard to make sure you don't put your hand on either of the two ends.

  #2448342 27-Mar-2020 18:48
Another option is a removable end cap that you only slip off when you need to use it. Looks like you could DIY this on Ponoko if they're still running.

  #2448355 27-Mar-2020 19:07
Or, you could simply pick up one of the numerous items around your home that can do the same thing.

 
 
 
 


  #2448359 27-Mar-2020 19:12
Use gloves?

  #2448362 27-Mar-2020 19:14
RunningMan:

Use gloves?

 

 

They're one-use, and you need training in how to safely take them off without spreading possible contamination on them.

  #2448370 27-Mar-2020 19:22
But every time you touch something with that stick you are potentially transferring from surface to surface unless you wipe it down with alcohol every time you use it.

 

Seems like something that doesn't have a real use and taking advantage of people's fear to me.

