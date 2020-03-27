Or, you could simply pick up one of the numerous items around your home that can do the same thing.
Use gloves?
RunningMan:
Use gloves?
They're one-use, and you need training in how to safely take them off without spreading possible contamination on them.
But every time you touch something with that stick you are potentially transferring from surface to surface unless you wipe it down with alcohol every time you use it.
Seems like something that doesn't have a real use and taking advantage of people's fear to me.