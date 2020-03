Cheap pipe camera endoscope effectiveness and recommendations? I see many on trademe under $50.



I have a subterranean rainwater gutter white pvc which I expect is broken or lacking a seal. I can mostly drain it. Waterproof camera would be better. It may need to traverse one 90deg bend. Several access points. Four or five meters required.



They are advertised as pipe cameras. The sample pictures on the few I looked at show other things. Anyone used one or have an opinion?