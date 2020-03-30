Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268646 30-Mar-2020 14:51
Hi all,

 

 

 

I am currently looking to strip some wall paper in a bedroom in my house, I have pulled a little bit off already to see what is behind it and it looks to be bare gib. Usually I know most professional decorators will smear on a bedding compound, sand, skim coat, sand and then undercoat and top coat.

 

The problem with this is the price, I have had a couple of quotes on smaller areas to have walls prepared for painting using this process and confirm its far from cheap and its not something I would be to confident doing myself (have given it a lot of thought). So I am looking into other effective ways of getting this done myself without resorting to bedding compound and a skim coat.

 

I have done a bit of research and found something called "Resene Broadwall Surface Prep", it is described by Resene as a hybrid paint and plaster mix designed to improve wallboard finish. To me it looks ideal if I want to avoid bedding compound and skim coating, but I want to know if I am on to a good idea here and perhaps if anyone reading this has some experience or knowledge with this product, or perhaps another suggestion as to how I could tackle this job?

 

P:S I am are I will need to add sealer coat before top coats :)

 

Link to product description here: https://www.resene.co.nz/homeown/painting-your-home/Painting_Interior_Walls.pdf

  #2450100 30-Mar-2020 15:15
Broadwall surface prep is a good product, but your walls would have to be pretty janky to justify the time and expense (and minimum 4 week lockdown wait to buy something) to need it.

 

With proper prep, paint sticks pretty well to wallpaper. Personally I'd just be looking to paint what is already there. Or is it in too bad condition?

