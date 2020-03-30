Hi all,

I am currently looking to strip some wall paper in a bedroom in my house, I have pulled a little bit off already to see what is behind it and it looks to be bare gib. Usually I know most professional decorators will smear on a bedding compound, sand, skim coat, sand and then undercoat and top coat.

The problem with this is the price, I have had a couple of quotes on smaller areas to have walls prepared for painting using this process and confirm its far from cheap and its not something I would be to confident doing myself (have given it a lot of thought). So I am looking into other effective ways of getting this done myself without resorting to bedding compound and a skim coat.

I have done a bit of research and found something called "Resene Broadwall Surface Prep", it is described by Resene as a hybrid paint and plaster mix designed to improve wallboard finish. To me it looks ideal if I want to avoid bedding compound and skim coating, but I want to know if I am on to a good idea here and perhaps if anyone reading this has some experience or knowledge with this product, or perhaps another suggestion as to how I could tackle this job?

P:S I am are I will need to add sealer coat before top coats :)

Link to product description here: https://www.resene.co.nz/homeown/painting-your-home/Painting_Interior_Walls.pdf