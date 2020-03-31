Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
25 posts

#269663 31-Mar-2020 18:55
Hi all,

 

Looks like my F&P top load washing machine has just given up so looking for advice on a good top load washing machine to replace it with. Any suggestions? 

  #2451747 31-Mar-2020 19:36
i've had a lot of experience with 2 brands and a little with others here and there

 

F&P - best, super dry clothes coming out. but clothes are constantly ripped due to amazing agitator.

 

Samsung - no agitator. clothes are wet and smelly at the end. stay away.

 

the rest - somewhere in the middle.

 

did you have any issues with your F&P's washing ability?




  #2451749 31-Mar-2020 19:37
Either go for a top loader without an agitator or get a front loader. Too many clothes have been destroyed for me to ever go back.

