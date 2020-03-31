Hi all,
Looks like my F&P top load washing machine has just given up so looking for advice on a good top load washing machine to replace it with. Any suggestions?
i've had a lot of experience with 2 brands and a little with others here and there
F&P - best, super dry clothes coming out. but clothes are constantly ripped due to amazing agitator.
Samsung - no agitator. clothes are wet and smelly at the end. stay away.
the rest - somewhere in the middle.
did you have any issues with your F&P's washing ability?
