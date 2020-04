before i practice my she'll be right maybe i should ask around. my modern as hyundai lawnmower wants 15w40 oil. i can't go out and buy it but i have 20w40 synthetic oil from the warehouse "good for older vehicles".

can i just use the 20w40 oil? the winter weight is higher so presumably harder to start - but ... yeah happy to take criticisms!

found link for the oil i have https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/caltex-havoline-sae-20w-40-sf-engine-oil-4l/R2189282.html