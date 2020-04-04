Our house came with this alarm system that works pretty well. We've just kept using the same code the previous owner used to arm and disarm as we come and go, never really bothered to look more into it than that (yes I know we should change the code).

I know from brief experience when we moved in, that if I open the alarm panel (which is tucked away high up in a bedroom cupboard), then the alarm goes off and is incredibly loud.

I'm wondering if anyone here knows how I can open that panel without triggering the alarm? Is there a way to put the alarm in some kid of maintenance mode while I poke around inside?

The reason we want to get inside, is to look at possibilities of adding some kind of internet module for remote access.

Cheers,

Aidan