Opening home alarm & making it internet connected


457 posts

Ultimate Geek


#269715 4-Apr-2020 12:27
Our house came with this alarm system that works pretty well. We've just kept using the same code the previous owner used to arm and disarm as we come and go, never really bothered to look more into it than that (yes I know we should change the code).

 

I know from brief experience when we moved in, that if I open the alarm panel (which is tucked away high up in a bedroom cupboard), then the alarm goes off and is incredibly loud.

 

I'm wondering if anyone here knows how I can open that panel without triggering the alarm? Is there a way to put the alarm in some kid of maintenance mode while I poke around inside?

 

The reason we want to get inside, is to look at possibilities of adding some kind of internet module for remote access.

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Cheers,

 

Aidan

5154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2454306 4-Apr-2020 12:43
If it's an older type of alarm that dials up a number like a security monitoring service, you can get an adaptor to make it use Ethernet instead.

neb

1712 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2454359 4-Apr-2020 13:16
Once you've figured out how to get it open, google "Konnected", either their web site or various reviews, for a low-cost Internet-connected alarm, you just need a bit of tech skill to set it up.

 
 
 
 


603 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2454370 4-Apr-2020 13:36
I think you will need the "Installer Code" which you input on the PIN pad and will put the system into maintenance mode.
Usually, the company installing the alarm doesn't tell the householder the Installer Code as they are common across many devices.

 

Your alarm would appear to be made by Arrowhead Alarm Products Limited, 344b Rosedale Road, Albany 0632, North Shore, New Zealand
Ph: +64 9 414 0085, Fax: +64 9 414 0088, Email: reception@aap.co.nz

 

You may have to contact them (they are COVID-19 shut at the moment), or maybe the company that did the installation left a sticker on the alarm box.

584 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2454373 4-Apr-2020 13:40
You may be overthinking it. Open the cover (yes the alarm will go off) then place a piece of tape over the microswitch so it thinks the cover is back on, then enter the alarm code to deactivate the alarm... 

