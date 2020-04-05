This was not a direct family member of mine but is a family member of a very close friend.



Person X chainsawed his arm yesterday - through to the bone. Probably lucky not be amputated. Cut several arteries and lots of tendons and ligaments. At the hospital they stopped the bleeding and then sent him to the nearby specialist hospital to reattach the tendons ligaments.



They kept him in overnight and then discharged him for nurse care at home. The word was: we don’t want you in the hospital at this time as you’re more likely to be killed by the virus in the hospital.



Think about what you are doing folks. Typical NZ attitudes to safety aren't good enough. She won't be right and your family will bear the brunt, it won't be a hospital this time.