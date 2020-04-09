As we have a river on our property I want to build a hydraulic ram pump to fill a tank to then gravity feed to stock troughs.

The tank is currently only filled by rainwater from the shed roof and isn't always enough especially in summer so we often have to take water from our house tank which isn't ideal.

Anyone here built one themselves?

Any tips on where the best or cheapest place is to buy the components needed?

I think I've watched every video about ram pumps on Youtube so have a pretty good idea on how to do it. 😂

Just need to figure out what the best size is going to be to build and if there is going to be enough fall/head of water into the pump to get the water up to where I need it.