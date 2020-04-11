The central locking in my old Hilux has been on the fritz for a while now and I've finally had some time to have a proper look at it. Confirmed power was getting to the actuator correctly, so removed the actuator, split it apart and removed the motor and tested it - confirmed the the motor did not always work when 12v was applied, and often if I gave it a little 'help' to get going, then it would kick into life - so seems like the motor is on the way out. Oddly enough, the closest match I could find anywhere to the whole actuator was for a mid 90s Renault Megane. Seems unlikely but I have one of those on the way to see if it will work - the molding for the actuator does have 'Rookwell France' printed on it so who knows.

I also found some DC motors that matched the one that was in there perfectly - so I can get one of those coming, but my main issue will be trying to get the gear off the old motor without damaging it - it's a bit of a weak looking metal & plastic job as you will be able to see from the pictures. If the whole gear was metal, I'd heat it up and pop a couple of small screwdrivers in there (as I wouldn't be worried about damaging the motor) and I imagine it would just pop off, but with the plastic gear, heating it up isn't really an option.

I don't have any small gear pullers - I could possibly make something, but even then getting something thin enough and strong enough in the gap between the motor and the gear is going to be very difficult, as I'd need to have a slightly raised bit so it wasn't pulling on the plastic part of the gear. Would be doable but pretty fiddly.

Does anyone have any ideas on the best course of action here? Thinking there might be some people into RC/hobbyist sort of stuff that might have some experience with this sort of thing. Thanks!