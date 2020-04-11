Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fixing paint bubbles in weatherboard cladding


#269855 11-Apr-2020 16:14
Hi folks,

 

Complete noob here when it comes to home DIY.. but hoping to change that starting with fixing up the paint on my house!

 

Looking for some tips and tricks with the prep work please.

 

I have a 1960’s weatherboard house that was painted by the previous owner in 2015. The paint has bubbled up on the north facing walls.

 

So I have started the prep work on a small section of the house just to try and figure out what I am doing and could use some tips when it comes to feathering in the paint around where the bubbles were.

 

The problem I have is that, after scraping off the blistered paint, I try to use the orbital sander to smooth out / feather the paint and basically if I spend more than a few seconds in the same spot, the heat off the sander ends up ‘melting’ the old paint making it sticky and rough..

 

There is at least three old coats of paint here so I am not sure if it is due to different types of paint being applied over each other or whether I am just doing it wrong.

 

I found that if I am more aggressive with the scraper before sanding, that helps but its slow going and risks gouging the cladding. It took me about 3 hours just to clean up one 4 mtr long board.. and its still nowhere ready for paint..

 

So any tips or advise wold be appreciated.. :)

  #2459452 11-Apr-2020 16:51
Ive never ever seen paint melt when sanding. Id do a test by using scraper, one with a razor blade. If the boards have cupped a little, you can scrape up, not sideways. No need to press hard, let the scraper do the work. Hand sand the edges to remove a sharp edge, hand sand under the bubble to help the paint stick. (Bubbles usually caused by moisture) Making sure its dry, seal with undercoat. From what you say its probably easier to use an exterior filler. When dry, san with 220 sandpaper, just by hand Small sanding wood with paper wrapped around it), you just want to smooth it off. Undercoat and paint. 

 

Do this when the humidity is low.

