

I would "trace" the image into a CAD program (I use Onshape.com which is browser-based and free if you make your design public).



Steps would be

1. Import jpeg/png plan

2. Scale to correct size

3. Draw rectangles over the image for walls

4. If you want real accuracy, measure the actual size of the rooms and adjust the model

5. Extrude rectangles to wall height

6. Draw door and window rectangles on walls and extrude-subtract to make openings

7. Find STLs of appliances and furniture from e.g. thingiverse.com and import them, scale to correct size, and move to position



If you make the walls as separate rectangles, you can individually make them visible or invisible to install or remove them.