#269883 13-Apr-2020 09:20
We found the floor plans to our house recently and I wondered if anyone could recommend some software which might import the image and create a 3D version of them.

It's a single story house and I only want the walls and the ability to move some of them around as we are thinking of a few alterations in the near future.

Adding basic furniture and kitchen appliances etc might be useful too.

  #2460195 13-Apr-2020 09:50
Probably SketchUp?

You might just have to draw out the floor plan though, and then extrude the walls to height.

  #2460202 13-Apr-2020 10:05
I would "trace" the image into a CAD program (I use Onshape.com which is browser-based and free if you make your design public).

Steps would be
1. Import jpeg/png plan
2. Scale to correct size
3. Draw rectangles over the image for walls
4. If you want real accuracy, measure the actual size of the rooms and adjust the model
5. Extrude rectangles to wall height
6. Draw door and window rectangles on walls and extrude-subtract to make openings
7. Find STLs of appliances and furniture from e.g. thingiverse.com and import them, scale to correct size, and move to position

If you make the walls as separate rectangles, you can individually make them visible or invisible to install or remove them.

 
 
 
 


  #2460203 13-Apr-2020 10:06
I've done it with SketchUp. Might also be able to use Blender? (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=161&topicid=268511&page_no=12#2459011)




